Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

The Little City That Could seems Absolutely Positively Stuffed - Nicky Rennie

By
Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read
Bordeaux Bakery on Wellington's Thorndon Quay has closed with its owner blaming the impact of roading changes on the business. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bordeaux Bakery on Wellington's Thorndon Quay has closed with its owner blaming the impact of roading changes on the business. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Whanganui-based Nicky Rennie returned to her home town in 2018 while celebrating three decades in broadcasting. She has written a column for the Whanganui Chronicle since 2021.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Bordeaux Bakery has closed all three of its Wellington stores after a 60-70% drop in revenue, with 40 people losing their jobs.
  • Owner Tony Bates blamed Wellington City Council road changes in Thorndon Quay for having a devastating impact on his business.
  • Public Service Minister Nicola Willis has asked government departments to call their staff back to the office and to enforce stricter rules around working from home.

OPINION

A friend of mine recently celebrated his 40th birthday and his wife threw him a surprise party.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle