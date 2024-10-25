Higgins said if he paid for the 260 days a year required, it would cost “just shy of $5000″.

However, vehicles can only remain in paid parking for a maximum of two hours.

Fourteen new parking meters became active on St Hill, Guyton, Rutland and Ridgway streets on August 5, with parking charges rising to $2 an hour in the CBD except Victoria Ave, which is $3.

Earlier this year, Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi said adding more meters could affect the employees of some businesses.

“They are normally pretty good, they park further out to let the customers in, so that is putting some pressure on them because they have to get all the way back, or there are additional costs,” he said.

“People still have to work here.”

New Government legislation last month meant a 70% increase in Whanganui parking fines, with the penalty for not paying in a pay-by-plate area rising from $40 to $70.

Overstaying in a spot for more than 30 minutes incurs a fine of $20 and that rises to $97 if the vehicle has overstayed by more than six hours.

The new amounts came into effect on October 1.

Higgins said using the Phoenix carpark on Drews Ave would also cost about $5000 a year and hiring a council carpark at $30 a week came out at $1560 a year.

He said he and his partner currently split the cost of a private car park in the Phoenix space.

Higgins spoke to Whanganui District councillors during a public deputation alongside a fellow Drews Ave resident.

That resident was an emergency medical technician who earned about $63,000 a year, Higgins said.

“[Just under $5000] is 7.7% of his annual income on parking his car outside his residence.

“I might expect that for somewhere like Auckland but not in Whanganui.”

From a resident perspective, a parking permit would be ”a simple solution” and one that was used around the world, Higgins said.

“You could put an arbitrary fee of $100 or $150 per year and limit them to a street or two around their address they could park on.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe told the Chronicle a number of people enjoyed inner-city living and the council needed to ensure there was provision for them.

“At the moment, it’s not reflected in our policies,” he said.

“Other cities across New Zealand are doing this [parking permits] and we need to play in that space.

“We are a growing city with a vibrant city centre. It should not be difficult to implement something like this.”

Councillor Kate Joblin asked whether Higgins had any thoughts about how introducing a permit could impact parking during peak times.

He said most residents took their cars to work and peak congestion on Drews Ave and Rutland St usually occurred after paid parking times.

“During the day, where you [council] originally put parking in to increase the turnover of spaces, you probably aren’t going to have too much of an issue.”

After Higgins’ presentation, Tripe said he would ask council chief executive David Langford to follow up on the issue.

Tripe told the Chronicle that CBD living should be encouraged and part of that was parking.

“For me, the measure of a healthy city is its inner city vibe and pulse.

“What we don’t want is the opposite - a deserted and unwelcoming inner city.”

