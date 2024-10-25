New parking meters on Rutland Street were activated in August. Photo / Mike Tweed
Residents in Whanganui’s CBD want a parking permit introduced after working out that paying to park on their street would cost just under $5000 a year.
Drews Ave resident James Higgins said people were “being pushed further back down Bell St and spilling into residential streets” to find free parking after meters were added to neighbouring Rutland and Ridgway streets.
“It’s not uncommon that, if you don’t have a parking space, you’re 15 to 20 minutes away from where you’re living - outside someone else’s house.”
He said that meant young families and people with disabilities or illnesses were also getting pushed out and cars were at greater risk of being stolen or broken into.
Paid parking in the CBD applies between 8am and 5pm and costs $2 an hour.
“They are normally pretty good, they park further out to let the customers in, so that is putting some pressure on them because they have to get all the way back, or there are additional costs,” he said.
Tripe told the Chronicle that CBD living should be encouraged and part of that was parking.
“For me, the measure of a healthy city is its inner city vibe and pulse.
“What we don’t want is the opposite - a deserted and unwelcoming inner city.”
