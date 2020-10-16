Councillor Hadleigh Reid gets national recognition for his service to dental care

Dentist Hadleigh Reid (left), with Dwayne Crombie, managing director Health Services (Bupa Dental Corp). Photo / Mark Tantrum

Whanganui district councillor and dentist Hadleigh Reid has been recognised on a national scale for the work in his field.

He received the 2020 New Zealand Dental Association Public Service Award for his prolific dental volunteerism.

Reid has worked as a volunteer dentist for the international charities Youth with a Mission and Mercy Ships.

With Mercy Ships he has worked across Africa, including Congo, Benin, Cameroon, Guinea and Senegal. He has also helped set up clinics in several disadvantaged places in the Pacific.

He said it has been an honour to help those in need.

"I am extremely proud and humbled to be the recipient of the NZDA's Public Service Award.

"It has been an honour to work alongside such amazing volunteers from all around the world, and really encouraging to see the sacrifice so many make for the good of others.

"A big thank you also to the NZDA for their continued support and encouragement for all dental personnel in New Zealand."