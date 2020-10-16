Victoria Ave and Dublin St intersection set for upgrade

The intersection of Victoria Avenue and Dublin St. Photo / File

One of Whanganui's busiest intersections is set for an overhaul over the next month as work begins replacing the old traffic signals at the intersection of Dublin St and Victoria Ave.

The work begins on Monday, with roadworks expected to continue until the end of November. The project includes drilling new cable ducts under the intersection approaches, as well as a full replacement of all traffic signals.

Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said the intersection was long overdue for an upgrade.

"The intersection's traffic signal equipment is out of date and has become unreliable. Maintenance is an issue as well, with parts no longer available," Holmes said.

"The current intersection layout also has limited pedestrian protection at its crossing points. The proximity to Whanganui Intermediate School, and recent and projected growth in pedestrian and vehicle activity in Whanganui means an upgrade of this area is a priority."

Upgrade work will retain the basic layout of the intersection with minor improvements. A new addition to the intersection will be a raised pedestrian and cyclist platform across the left-turn slip lane area from Dublin St near Whanganui Intermediate School into Victoria Ave.

According to the council, the intersection's footpaths, kerbs and channels will also be improved for better pedestrian use and to enhance drainage.

In addition, a high-tech traffic camera will be installed, monitoring the intersection 24/7 for faults. The cameras are not equipped for enforcement of red light breaches or speed.

A temporary roundabout will be installed a week after roadworks begin, to ensure the intersection remains functional. Pedestrians will still be able to cross at the intersection with the help of temporary pedestrian islands in the centre of each approach.