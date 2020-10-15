Whanganui Vintage Weekend has new sponsor and new-look branding for 2021

Whanganui Vintage Weekend event manager Heather Cox with mayor Hamish McDouall at the wheel, and (from left) sponsors John Bartley and Knud Bukholt with trustees Bruce Jellyman, Bruce Ardell and Rory Smith. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2021 is on the way with a new principal sponsor and new-look branding.

Bayleys Whanganui owners John Bartley and Knud Bukholt celebrated their sponsorship by donning some impressive vintage attire of their own this week. While Bartley favoured a dapper 1930s look, Bukholt went full-on 1970s disco divus with a sharp orange suit.

The real estate company had previously announced its sponsorship of the 2021 Whanganui New Zealand Masters Games and Bukholt said they are happy to get behind another "fantastic Whanganui institution".

Whanganui Vintage Weekend event manager Heather Cox said Bayleys is the first-ever principal sponsor for the annual three-day event in January.

"Event growth brings corporate sponsorships with opportunities for supporting businesses to reach potential customers differently," Cox said.

"A great fit commercially, Bayleys Whanganui is also locally-owned and have a team who are passionate about Whanganui and our community. It's great to have their support."

There is also a "branding refresh" for 2021 which includes a new logo designed by Katelyn Brown of &us.

"These new designs incorporate the various elements that represent and capture the eclectic aspects of Whanganui that we love, are known for and celebrate such as our heritage buildings, our vibrant arts scene, our culture and our natural environment, while retaining the event's vintage origins," Cox said.

"We are emphasising the tagline 'It's our biggest party' as that's exactly what this event is. It's about celebrating the lifestyle, the identity and the feeling that is unique to living here."

Hinemoa Ransom-Boyd has donated the use of a 1967 Wolseley from her late husband Ed Boyd's collection which will be seen around town emblazoned with the Whanganui Vintage Weekend logo.

"Not only is this a standout way of capturing people's attention, but it's a nod to the late Ed Boyd who, along with Bruce Ardell and other Vintage Car Club members, was instrumental in establishing Whanganui Vintage Weekend," Cox said.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the 2021 event should be "a blast".

"Whanganui Vintage Weekend really kicks off the year in a great way – for hospitality and tourism but also for our community enjoying their hometown and the vintage treasures around us," McDouall said.

"This year, with domestic tourism booming, we have a great chance to showcase so much that is wonderful about Whanganui."

The Whanganui District Council fully funded the first Whanganui Vintage Weekend in 2012 and now provides a grant of $30,000. Cox said further support has been provided by the Four Regions Trust and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) domestic event fund.

Cox said Bayleys' support has enabled the registration fee to be reduced to $50 this year.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2021: Friday to Monday, January 22-25. Programme and event listings will be live from this Saturday at whanganuivintageweekend.nz