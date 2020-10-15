Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Vintage Weekend has new sponsor and new-look branding for 2021

Whanganui Vintage Weekend event manager Heather Cox with mayor Hamish McDouall at the wheel, and (from left) sponsors John Bartley and Knud Bukholt with trustees Bruce Jellyman, Bruce Ardell and Rory Smith. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2021 is on the way with a new principal sponsor and new-look branding.

Bayleys Whanganui owners John Bartley and Knud Bukholt celebrated their sponsorship by donning some impressive vintage attire of their

