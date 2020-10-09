Air Chathams: Whanganui customers urged to continue supporting airline flights

Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emery and chief operating officer Duane Emery. Photo / File

Air Chathams has managed to retain all 130 of its permanent staff members through Covid-19 restrictions and has transported 120,000 passengers on all its services since the pandemic limitations began.

That was the good news shared by chief executive Craig Emeny to a gathering of about 200 people in the Commercial Pilot Academy hangar on Thursday night.

But the airline also called on Whanganui people to continue being its ambassadors.

"I take my hat off to the Government for acting so quickly with the wage subsidy and the essential transport connectivity scheme. Times have been tough but we are determined to stick to the schedule and continue supporting our Whanganui customers."

The event was supported by the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce, Te Manu Atatū, Mainstreet Whanganui and Whanganui & Partners.

It has been four years since the family-owned airline took over the Whanganui to Auckland route after Air New Zealand's departure from the city and Emeny reflected on his meetings with former mayor Annette Main and former MP Chester Borrows which helped cement the decision.

"We were made to feel so welcome in Whanganui and the community has supported us well through the Covid crisis.

"We need you guys to be our ambassadors and recommend us. We know that you already do so please keep it up."

Air Chathams' weekly schedule of 36 flights between Whanganui and Auckland was reduced to 24 during Covid alert level 2. Emeny is pleased that is now back to 26 and anticpates a steady increase.

Air Chathams commercial manager Adrian Ali told the gathering 2020 should have been a big year for the airline and it was hoping to increase passenger numbers by 50,000.

Air Chathams chief executive Duane Emeny speaking to the gathering at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy on Thursday night. Photo / Liz Wylie

"These have been testing times for everyone in the aviation industry," he said.

"We are fortunate to have such passionate employees."

Ali said four years of serving Whanganui customers and the addition of a Kapiti Coast service in 2018 had given the airline a good understanding of the regions.

"We are very pleased with our billboard slogan 'Why drive south to fly north' and we believe that resonates with our Whanganui customers."

Air Chathams' customer products manager Roy Mackereth spoke about the company's new rewards programmes.

The Green Miles frequent flyer programme allows passengers to accumulate credits towards free flights and the Multi-Pass prepaid voucher system offers discounted prices.

"It allows passengers to reschedule or cancel flights without losing credits," Mackereth said.

While the airline has had to suspend its flights to Norfolk Island, flights to the Chatham Islands had increased since Covid levels have lifted.

"There was a lot of pent-up demand for Chathams flights," Emeny said.

He said the DC3 flights piloted by his father Craig at Whanganui Vintage Weekends had been a thoroughly enjoyable part of the Whanganui service.

"We will be bringing the DC3 back in January and Dad is really looking forward to it.

"We encourage everyone to continue their support and we are very grateful to Whanganui & Partners, the council and local businesses for their continued support."

Emeny said the key message Air Chathams would like to get across to the Whanganui community is that support is appreciated during this tough time.