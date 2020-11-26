Whanganui news in brief: Larfs workshop no joking matter

Craig Young will present on the "good, the bad and the ugly" of the rural household's experience. Photo / file

WHANGANUI NEWS IN BRIEF

Rural connections

Economic development agency Whanganui and Partners is bringing rural connectivity advocate Craig Young to Whanganui to facilitate a Larfs (Lifestyle, Agribusiness, Rural and Farming Sessions) workshop on December 3. Young will present on the "good, the bad and the ugly" of the rural household's experience, and will also be gathering information to build understanding on where investment and outcomes would benefit those in rural areas. The workshop is free to attend and will be held from 4pm to 6pm at Stellar. For further details, register at whanganuiandpartners.nz/larfs

Big Lotto winner

What would you do with $600,000?

A lucky punter in Whanganui is now $600,000 richer after Strike Four was won in the city on Wednesday night. The winner purchased their ticket online from MyLotto. Earlier this month, a $25,000 winning ticket sold at Aramoho Lotto & Mags was left unclaimed. Weeks prior, a $75,000 winning scratchie was sold at the store. Earlier in March, winners in Whanganui and Patea took home a share of the second division prize, while in February, a lucky ticket holder won $166,667 from a ticket purchased at Trafalgar Square.

Suspicious car fire

Police are treating a car fire in Gonville as suspicious. Emergency services were alerted to a car on fire in a carport on Alma Rd just after 12.30am yesterday. Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the scene to put out the fire. Police examined the scene yesterday.

First Guru celebrated

The Sikh community in Whanganui is gathering this weekend to celebrate the 551st anniversary of First Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The celebration will be held at Carlton School Hall from 10am on Sunday. There are around 100 Sikhs in Whanganui and the community is inviting public to the celebration which will begin with a prayer from Guru Granth Sahib (holy book) then Kirthan (holy songs) follow by langar (free lunch) at 1pm. The langar, also known as free community kitchen, is a hallmark of the Sikh faith and was established by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.