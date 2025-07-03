“It’s incredible really, isn’t it? If you look in the history books of New Zealand aviation, there’s not many, in fact I don’t think there’s any, fully privately-owned airlines set up in the ‘80s that are existing today,” he said.
“To go through what Air Chathams has, including direct competition with Air New Zealand for a period of time, is pretty impressive so there’s big shoes to fill.”
Air Chathams is training a staff member to fill Duane’s previous role as head of flight operations and expects them to be ready in two to three months.
In the meantime, Craig will step into that role.
Duane’s focus as chief executive is to continue to provide air services for communities that need connecting and look at where the business could use further investments.
“For me, the focus is on the things that we do really well. We’ve built a business by meeting the community’s needs.
“I think that’s a strong focus – to remember where we fit well, don’t step into the spaces of others that are larger and are working at scale.
“That’s why we’ll be doing a lot of advocacy work with Government. There’s a lot of growth in that regional space, there’s a lot of airports and air routes that aren’t being served or are underserved currently.
“I think if the settings are right then airlines like us can really do good in that space.”
“It’s done all around the world in first-world countries where they actively support and fund regional flight activity to more remote places – for whatever reason, New Zealand doesn’t seem to think they need to do that.
“If you look at the loss of flight route capacity and flight routes in general, especially for some of these smaller ports, with the right settings and support at a central government level that could have been preventable.”
It was ultimately the communities that lost in those situations, Duane said.
“Whanganui is the perfect example. Had Air Chathams not stepped in [when Air NZ pulled out] then everyone would have to drive away from town to fly and eventually, over time, that’s going to drive all sorts of decisions about where people choose to live and invest into new business.
“I think it’s just about having that long-term view and that’s what we don’t do well in New Zealand.”