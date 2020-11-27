Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Collegiate Student Army want to give back to the community

3 minutes to read

From left, Elliot Jones, Huy Nguyen, and Nitya Dwivedi with members of the Collegiate volunteer army. photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

What began as a core group of five Whanganui Collegiate students two months ago has now grown to a 30-strong army.

Their mission? To help elderly members of the Whanganui community, however they can.

Tech

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.