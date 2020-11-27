Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Marton is the place to be this weekend.

MARKET DAY

Marton is the place to be this weekend, as hordes flock to town for one of the country's biggest market days. With free games, live music and street entertainment, the market takes place across Marton Park, Follett St, as well as the town's main drag. Saturday, 9am to 3pm, free entry.

BALLET

The Nutcracker, a show all ages will enjoy.

Get into the spirit of Christmas with the students of the Shirley McDouall School of Dance performing The Nutcracker, a show all ages will enjoy. Saturday and Sunday shows, 3-5pm. Royal Wanganui Opera House.

BOOK

Singer Stan Walker's journey - a tale of survival against impossible odds.

Impossible: My Story tells of singer Stan Walker's journey, a tale of survival against impossible odds. The Australian Idol winner's life story is a fascinating insight into family and forgiveness, love and redemption. HarperCollins, $40.

MOVIE

The Kiwi band who've made headlines breaking concert attendance records.

Six60: Till the Lights Go Out opens this week in cinemas. It's a personal story about the rise and rise of the Kiwi band who've made headlines breaking concert attendance records. Showing at Embassy 3.

SPORT

Back the boys in black!

There's a fair few things riding on Saturday's All Blacks-Argentina rugby rematch in Newcastle — pride and crucial Tri Nations points among them, along with the chance for redemption. Back the boys in black — Sky Sport 1, kickoff 9.45pm.