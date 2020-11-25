Eleven times around: Annual St Johns Club Rivercity Speed Skating Tour in Whanganui this weekend

Many of the country's top performers will compete at the 11th annual St John's Club Rivercity Speed Skating Tour in Whanganui this weekend with both outdoor and indoor racing ensuring exhilarating spectator action. Photo / File

The Wanganui Roller Sports Club is staging the 11th annual St John's Club River City Speed Skating Tour this weekend.

Skaters from across the country are entered for the event which will feature four stages at Kowhai Park, beginning with time trials starting 9.30am on Saturday then three race stages through to 2pm.

Kowhai Park is open to visitors and public who are welcome and watch the action, but please note gate entry to the park is through the Riverland Family Park entry only as the main entrance to the park will be closed.

Outdoor skating continues on Saturday evening with two stages at the Mitre 10 Mega carpark at 6.45pm.

On Sunday morning there will be the final two stages on the fast indoor track at Jubilee Stadium, along with a special stage for prizes. This gets underway at 9.30am.

The public is welcome to watch all stages with no charge.