But with the rain returning early in the second half, now trailing 14-6, Taihape proceeded to turn on a master-class of territory-focused rugby and control around the ruck and maul.

Man-of-the-match first five-eighth Chad Whale slotted three penalties and then reserve halfback Aaron Chapman proved the man of the moment with the two kicks to put his team ahead for the last 13 minutes.

Dane Whale rotated from centre into first five as he and fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden kicked their side into position for their forwards to work off the set piece and contest every breakdown.

Taihape prop Gabriel Hakaraia, flanker Jack Kinder and No 8 Kaleb Sweet fought for every inch, being reinforced by reserves Roman Tutauha, Te Uhi Hakaraia and Jaye Flaws.

For Kaierau, the trying conditions and mounting pressure affected their flow and they just could not get back on to attack, making uncharacteristic errors.

Missed touch-finders on penalties proved crucial, while the ball slipping from hand in heavy contact around or near halfway also spelled doom.

As the clock ticked down, Taihape were even able to trap Kaierau in their own 30m zone while playing with 14 men, after losing reserve forward Isaiah Matana to the sin bin.

Kaierau’s bench resources were stretched by injuries to prop Lasa Ulukuta and hooker Joe Edwards, which was telling in the final half hour as Taihape’s “bomb squad” came on.

Robinson did all he could, including a sideline conversion, while No 8 and skipper Doug Horrocks attacked the line and the breakdown time and again.

Fullback Adam Boult superbly set up Tanoa’s corner, while lock Matt Ashworth tried to keep Taihape honest in the lineouts.

Taihape coach Sefo Bourke was delighted with his full 22-man squad’s performance.

“There was a couple of calls we didn’t know if we got right in terms of bringing our bench on, but at the end they were the right calls.

“I left that last kick to get us in front to one of the boys who’s been a big part of our club and our team, and he slotted it – ice in his veins.

“So rapt and so proud of the boys – they’re the ones that make a lot of sacrifices through the year with injury and time away from their families.

“We knew we’ve come to a few [finals] and didn’t really get it over the line.

“We didn’t really talk about that in terms of our prep, it was more what we could control, and in that second half we put some phases together and played in the right part of the field.”

Kaierau coach Danny Tamehana was left to contemplate consecutive grand final losses by one point.

“We had opportunities but discipline let us down at certain times.

“Just self-discipline in certain areas, but this is rugby – this is what it’s all about, so hopefully we can get some really good learnings from this because this is the second time.

“I believe we’ve got a good team and, as long as we stay together, I believe we can come back next year stronger.”