Whanganui Collegiate rowers stake their claim in the newly-named Bridge to Bridge regatta

The Aramoho Whanganui Boys Under 18 Octaple got swamped and were forced to abandon ship during last weekend's Bridge to Bridge regatta. Photo / Supplied

Iain Hyndman is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

A well-drilled Whanganui Collegiate School rowing squad produced top performances at the newly-named Bridge to Bridge (B2B) race regatta at the weekend.

The Whanganui Rowing Association event was well supported by hometown rowers and out-of-town crews, including rowers from Petone and Horowhenua.

It was raced from the new Upokongaro cycle bridge to the Town Bridge at Taupo Quay, over 10.6km in atrocious water conditions and was a real test of resilience and character for all participants.

The Collegiate squad, under head coach Tyler Scott, performed extremely well, with the Under 18 Girls' Eight winning the Coxed Eights Title and Central RPC trialist, Blake Paynter, winning the small boat section.

Eights Section:

First across the line and first on prognostic time

WCS U18 Girls - Holly Lennox, Jaime Maybery, Margy Hazelhurst, Alyana Du Fresne, Emily

McKinlay, Anna Bullock, Gretel Murphy, Olivia Leask. Cox - Bella Stevenson Watt.

Small Boats Section

First and second prognostic time - WCS Blake Paynter (single scull)

Second and third prognostic time - WCS Phoebe Collier and Bridgitte O'Leary

The Prognostic time is the percentage of record time for their age and boat class.

The WCS Boys Quad were having an excellent row as well until they were swamped with a 1km to go and were forced to empty their boat out by Kowhai Park.

The Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club Boys Under 18 Octaple also got swamped and had to stop and bail out their boat, so did not finish.