Marist Knights avenged their May loss to Ruapehu to claim the Senior title. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital
Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby
For the second year in a row, the Tasman Tanning Senior champion is the previous season’s runner-up and they likewise beat an undefeated team to do it as Forest 360 Marist Knights grabbed the silverware on Saturday.
The Knights avenged their May loss toMcCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu and showed they had learned from 2024’s narrow grand final defeat to Utiku Old Boys by staying linked and focused, pulling away for a 40-17 triumph at Cooks Gardens.
After scoring first through man-of-the-match prop Temesi Vurakania, Knights went behind 10-7 at the end of the second quarter through a good try by Ruapehu winger Tahatika Te Riaki, converted by fullback Chrissy Winter to go with his penalty.
Knights responded with consecutive tries – Vurakania reaching out for his double, then second-five Xavier Halpin running in off a line break and offload by centre Epeli Delasau.
What proved the two decisive moments of the game occurred in the last two minutes of the first half.
Trailing 19-10, Ruapehu attacked down the short side and flanker Taipari Wirepa was just held up over the tryline.
From the goal-line dropout, Knights regained possession at a ruck and attacked down both sides of the ground for winger Kuliasi Ligaitamana to power over near the sticks for a crucial 26-10 halftime lead after fullback Joey Devine landed his third conversion.
The Knights didn’t let up after the resumption as Ligaitamana produced a beautiful in-and-away serve to dive across untouched in the 46th minute.
Ruapehu’s chances took a further blow when second-five and skipper Kahl Elers-Green received a late tackle yellow card.
Devine then powered through two tacklers and ran under the posts for a 15-point personal haul by the 65th minute.
The game gone at 40-10, Ruapehu earned some consolation when reserve Jaydis Hammond ran off a short ball from lock Ben Waiwai to dive under the posts and, while Knights lost reserve Ben Dowman to an infringement yellow card, they defended their line and cleared Ruapehu back in their half by fulltime.
“I was really happy; right from the start they trusted the game-plan, stuck to the game-plan – Joey’s kicking was brilliant, playing the territory, so I was really proud of them,” coach Sean Ferguson said.
Ferguson praised skipper Brandon Burberry for an outstanding performance.
“He leads by example, the boys love to follow him. Everything he does, whether it’s tackling or carrying.
“Today, I thought he was really composed, he led well.”
Although finishing one game shy of a perfect season, Ruapehu coach Chris Winter was proud of his team’s development in the past two years.
“Everyone’s homegrown, we’re all family, no real outsiders.