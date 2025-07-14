What proved the two decisive moments of the game occurred in the last two minutes of the first half.

Trailing 19-10, Ruapehu attacked down the short side and flanker Taipari Wirepa was just held up over the tryline.

From the goal-line dropout, Knights regained possession at a ruck and attacked down both sides of the ground for winger Kuliasi Ligaitamana to power over near the sticks for a crucial 26-10 halftime lead after fullback Joey Devine landed his third conversion.

The Knights didn’t let up after the resumption as Ligaitamana produced a beautiful in-and-away serve to dive across untouched in the 46th minute.

Ruapehu’s chances took a further blow when second-five and skipper Kahl Elers-Green received a late tackle yellow card.

Devine then powered through two tacklers and ran under the posts for a 15-point personal haul by the 65th minute.

The game gone at 40-10, Ruapehu earned some consolation when reserve Jaydis Hammond ran off a short ball from lock Ben Waiwai to dive under the posts and, while Knights lost reserve Ben Dowman to an infringement yellow card, they defended their line and cleared Ruapehu back in their half by fulltime.

“I was really happy; right from the start they trusted the game-plan, stuck to the game-plan – Joey’s kicking was brilliant, playing the territory, so I was really proud of them,” coach Sean Ferguson said.

Ferguson praised skipper Brandon Burberry for an outstanding performance.

“He leads by example, the boys love to follow him. Everything he does, whether it’s tackling or carrying.

“Today, I thought he was really composed, he led well.”

Although finishing one game shy of a perfect season, Ruapehu coach Chris Winter was proud of his team’s development in the past two years.

“Everyone’s homegrown, we’re all family, no real outsiders.

“It was a big effort from the boys and it came down to little moments.

“They played with a bit of spirit and didn’t give up, which is awesome.”

Finals results, July 11-12

Tasman Tanning Premier

Byford’s Readimix Taihape 15 (Chad Whale 3 pen, Aaron Chapman 2 pen) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 14 (Apolosi Tanoa, Ethan Robinson tries; Robinson 2 con). HT: 14-6 Kaierau.

Tasman Tanning Senior

Forest 360 Marist Knights 40 (Vurakania 2, Kuliasi Ligaitamana 2, Xavier Halpin, Joey Devine tries; Devine 5 con) bt McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu 17 (Tahatika Te Riaki, Jaydis Hammond tries; Chrissy Winter pen, 2 con). HT: 26-10.

Marist Clovers claimed the Women's title with a big win over Taihape. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Tasman Tanning Women

AGC Training Marist Clovers 42 (Meilini Meo 2, Awatere McLean-Wanoa 2, Kimberly Hunt, Waimarie Rauhina, Rebecca Tamati, Akosita Marr tries; Tiana Kauika con) bt Byfords Construction Taihape 5 (Trassina Hooper try). HT: 22-0.

The full women’s final report is available at www.whanganuirugby.co.nz/news and will appear in the Whanganui Chronicle on Friday.