Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

New plant shop opens in Whanganui, with hundreds stopping in on first day

2 minutes to read

Ricky Bing at his new shop Plantish at Castlecliff Beach. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Ethan Griffiths
By:

Whanganui's newest store opened on Sunday - and demand was so high it nearly sold out of stock.

Plantish, the brainchild of Whanganui man Ricky Bing, sells a range of plants, with collections ranging from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.