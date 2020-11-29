New plant shop opens in Whanganui, with hundreds stopping in on first day

Whanganui's newest store opened on Sunday - and demand was so high it nearly sold out of stock.
Plantish, the brainchild of Whanganui man Ricky Bing, sells a range of plants, with collections ranging fromsucculents and edibles all the way to large banana plants specifically suited for the Whanganui climate.
Bing said he's been growing plants his entire life and has been selling them online for the last few years. He said that after lockdown, a move into a brick and mortar physical presence seemed like a good plan.
"I've grown plants for a long time, and over lockdown the plant market went crazy and we wanted to open a shop," Bing said.
"We started looking for a spot and we found this, so jumped at it.
"There's a massive plant market here in Whanganui and I can't really keep up with the demand."
The response from the community on opening day was huge, he said.
"It was way better than what I could have hoped for. At 10am when we opened, there was a line of about 20 out the door, and we're almost sold out.