Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Chronicle Person of the Year - runner-up: Eddie Tofa

5 minutes to read
Eddie Tofa has been based in Springvale since 2016. Photo / Bevan Conley

Eddie Tofa has been based in Springvale since 2016. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

WHANGANUI_POY_runner_up_2021_OL

Today we begin our Whanganui Chronicle Person of the Year series.

Earlier in the month we put the call out to our readers for nominations and from an impressive pool we've chosen two runners-up and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.