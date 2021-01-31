Welcome to the Club: Wanganui Darts League

Forty players are part of the Wanganui Dart Summer League this season. Photo / Logan Tutty

Whanganui has a huge number of clubs, covering all sorts of interests. Our reporters have been finding out more about some of them for our Welcome to the Club series. In this edition, Logan Tutty heads to the Wanganui Darts League to find out about the state of the game here.

Every Wednesday evening, keen Whanganui locals gather at a Heads Rd premises for a couple of cold ones and to play the mystical game of darts.

The Wanganui Darts League has a long and treasured history.

The league was started by John Kent in 1955.

"That was how they use to dress: suit and ties. Now it is just a dress shirt and pants," long-time treasurer Margaret Jarman said.

She has been involved with the club as treasurer or secretary since 1987.

Jarman was introduced to the sport through her husband, Laurie, and remains involved with a league as a way to keep her busy.

They moved into their Heads Rd base in 1987, when previous owners Suzuki moved out.

"The first games we had here were the Police Games."

Like many clubs and sporting organisations, membership has bobbed up and down over recent years.

The past two years have been particularly tough as Covid-19 continues to disrupt events and gatherings.

"Covid really mucked it up. It hit all sports really hard, not just us," Jarman said.

In its heyday, there were 16 teams of six players. Throughout the years, it has gone up and down, and is currently sitting at 10 teams of four for its Summer League.

"It has dropped off a bit. We are building up again though, it is good."

Wanganui Darts League president Katrina Skedgwell has been around darts a lot in her life; her father Bill being one of the original members.

"I didn't start until 2003 or so, you know fully into it. My dad was one of the originals with Margaret and my son and I have taken over from him.

Wanganui Dart League president Katrina Skedgwell. Photo / Logan Tutty

"We've struggled the last year or so with Covid-19 and stuff, but we have managed to stay open."

Skedgwell said the social side of the game is why she loves it and remains so involved.

"Just getting to see everyone and catch up with everybody, especially after Covid and we couldn't see them."

Charter clubs for the Wanganui Darts League include Castlecliff, St Johns, Laird Park, Station, Whanganui East and Metro.

"Ninety per cent of our players here all play charters too. The difference with the charters is they have a start with a double and finish with a double. Whereas league, we just have a straight start," Skedgwell said.

Joseph Hill restarted a junior section of the team in his garage until it grew so big he had to go looking for a larger venue. The juniors are now an umbrella group of Darts Wanganui.

Jarman says darts is great for children and teenagers as it teaches them confidence, mathematics, hand-eye co-ordination and strategic thinking.

Like any other sports club, there is a wall in their clubrooms littered with banners, flags and memorabilia from the various events and places members of the club have travelled to play the game.

Samoa, USA, Australia, Finland and the United Kingdom are just a few of the countries the team has travelled to.

"You can travel all around the world if you can play well," Jarman said.

"We've had some really awesome players come through here in the years."

Susan Abbott has been involved with the club for the past 10 years. For her, it is the social side of the game that makes darts special.

"It is a family thing. You meet so many different types of people. There is nothing like it."

Skedgwell said they are all one big family and always rally behind each other in times of need.

"Last year, one member lost everything in his house due to a fire. I put a post on our Facebook page, and we just got all sorts of calls. We got donated a whole lot of stuff.

"That is what our dart family is like. They help each other out."

• Skedgwell said all new members are welcome to come down. To learn more, visit the Wanganui Dart League Facebook Page, or go to their Heads Rd premises on a Wednesday evening.