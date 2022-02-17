Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 8am at the Whanganui Riverbank. Photo / Bevan Conley

Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 8am at the Whanganui Riverbank.

It's clear local hospitality operators are struggling so why not try and support them? This doesn't always have to mean going out and having a coffee in a public place, which is a risk given the rising Covid-19 Omicron numbers. But see if you can order takeaway drink and food or perhaps buy a voucher for future use.

LA FIESTA

There are several La Fiesta events happening this weekend, from yoga and hip-hop to a chance to walk with donkeys. Check out

La FIesta's website

for more details or go to the organisation's

Facebook page

Whanganui's second annual Zine Fest will be held on February 19, 2022.

CHECK OUT A ZINE

Zine fest is happening on Saturday. A zine is a hand-made pamphlet or magazine-style publication about any topic, fiction or nonfiction. It is happening at Article Cafe on Drews Ave at 1pm on Saturday. Zinefest is a vaccine pass-only event and masks must be worn.

PARK RUN

"A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event," the organisers say.

"Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate – it's up to you!"

The event takes place every Saturday at 8am at the Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay. You must register at

https://www.parkrun.co.nz/whanganuiriverbank/

before entering. The

TEST MATCH CRICKET

The Black Caps continue in their match against South Africa on days three (Saturday) and four in Christchurch. Check it out on Spark Sport.