Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Quirky creativity on show at Whanganui Zinefest

4 minutes to read
Maia-Jeanne McAllister (left) and Anique Jayasinghe hold a winning zine. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Maia-Jeanne McAllister (left) and Anique Jayasinghe hold a winning zine. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

The dating profiles of ducks and a newsletter from a fictitious town - these and other wonders of the imagination were on show at the Whanganui Zinefest on February 19.

Zines are works of creativity

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.