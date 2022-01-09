Multi-regional collaboration Coastal Art Trail officially launches

Aimée Ralfini has been appointed to lead the creative development of the Gallery-Camper, which will be available for booking in the future. Photo / Supplied

A collaboration between the Manawatū, Whanganui, and Taranaki regions has created a new highway linked together with art.

The Coastal Arts Trail takes visitors through an eclectic mix of public art, street art, galleries and museums, as well as off-the-beaten-track studios and creative rural communities.

The trail includes galleries in Foxton, through to Palmerston North, Ashurst and Feilding.

It carries on through the Rangitīkei and Whanganui areas, before continuing up the west coast in Taranaki and along the Surf Highway 45 to New Plymouth.

The project is a partnership between the Central Economic Development Agency (Manawatū), Whanganui & Partners, and Venture Taranaki.

The organisations behind it say the project recognises the importance of kotahitanga, working together towards common goals.

The trail has been in the works for over five years and has finally been realised with the help of the Government's plan for the recovery of tourism communities affected by Covid-19.

"Our galleries and community of artists bring colour and life to our city and communicate what is at the heart of Whanganui. We are so happy to have the opportunity to share Whanganui's creativity and evolving art practice," Whanganui & Partners spokeswoman Dr Emma Bugden said.

"Our river and heritage have inspired generations of artists and visitors and we embrace every chance to share their work."

Bugden also cited Whanganui's election as a Unesco City of Design as further evidence and reason to share its artistic legacy with visitors.

The Coastal Arts Trail has partnered with Quirky Campers NZ to design a gallery-camper, built to be hired and taken along the art trail.

The campervan has been purpose built and designed for the trail and will be available for public booking once a name has been chosen for it.

Curator Aimée Ralfini has been appointed to lead the creative development of the gallery-camper.

On the maiden journey along the Coastal Arts Trail, Ralfini will collect pieces that highlight the work New Zealand artists have to offer in these regions, for installation in the campervan.

"Art has the ability to change the way we experience the world around us," she said.

"A campervan designed specifically for a regional art trail presents a unique opportunity to view the world through a creative lens."

Marton artist Sam Lewry said the art trail is a great idea and is excited to be connected with other like-minded people and artists.

"It is a bit of an isolated job isn't it. Anything that connects you with the wider art community is a good thing."

Whanganui jeweller Frances Stachl, from A Place for Hammers, was excited to be part of the network.

"I moved back here around a decade ago and one of the reasons I moved back was because of the way the arts community works here.

"For me, I really like that there are a great range of craftspeople. Whanganui has quite a high level of craftspeople.

"Being aligned with other makers is a really nice thing."