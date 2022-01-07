Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

TOY LOVE

Visit the museum most Whanganui people have never heard of, displaying around 100,000 toys and other items. The Aramoho Toy Musem is open to the public by appointment. Call Dan Hurley on (06) 343 9148 to arrange a visit.

RIVER MARKETS

The Whanganui River Markets are back in full swing. Head along to Moutoa Quay between 8.30am and 1pm on Saturday for delicious food, fresh produce and a wide range of goods from local stallholders.

WALKING TOUR

Historian Kyle Dalton leads a two-hour walking tour of the fascinating Heads Rd Cemetery on Sunday. It's part of the Whanganui Summer Programme and the easy walk is suitable for all ages. The walk leaves at 3pm from the Guyton St entrance. $5 adult, $2 child.

ALL TOGETHER OOKY

They're creepy and they're kooky ... The Addams Family 2 animated comedy hits the big screen at Embassy 3 Cinema this weekend. Check out www.embassy3.co.nz or their Facebook page for details of session times and other movies showing this week.

TRAM RIDES

Mable the restored tram will be operating between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday along Moutoa Quay. Visit the Tram Shed to find out more about the project then climb aboard for the short ride along the riverfront. $2 per person, under-5s free.