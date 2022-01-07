Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui runner Elly Arnst prepares for Revenant Ultra Adventure Run

3 minutes to read
Matt Bailey and Elly Arnst after a record-breaking traverse of the Ruahine Range. Photo / Supplied

Matt Bailey and Elly Arnst after a record-breaking traverse of the Ruahine Range. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Elly Arnst and her partner Matt Bailey have been undertaking gruelling feats in the Ruahine Range in preparation for the Revenant Ultra Adventure Run.

It starts on January 13 at Welcome Rock, Southland.

Arnst

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.