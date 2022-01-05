How to stay safe in Whanganui waters during the summer months

Hadley Wilson, 13, and Brooke Morris, 2, in action at Kai Iwi beach this week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Hadley Wilson, 13, and Brooke Morris, 2, in action at Kai Iwi beach this week. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whether it be rivers, lakes or beaches, Whanganui locals have been flocking to the water as the weather heats up.

Even if the skies are clear, it doesn't take much to get into trouble if you're not adequately prepared before a dip.

Whanganui water-related recreation organisations have advice on how to keep safe in and around the water as New Zealand deals with a shocking summer of water-related deaths.

Splash Centre manager Dave Campbell said the facility offered swimming lessons for people of all ages - from 6 months old to adult.

"In conjunction with Royal New Zealand Lifesaving Society, we also offer holiday courses which cover a wide range of levels from swim and survive abilities through to rescues," Campbell said.

In terms of keeping people safe at swimming spots, he said it was important for adults to actively supervise under-5s and non-swimmers.

"Keep contact at all times.



"For those aged 5 to 7 years old, along with weak swimmers, stay within arms-reach, be prepared to assist and maintain constant visual contact.

"Put your phone down."

Maintaining visual contact on swimmers aged between 8 and 14 was also a must, Campbell said.

As of January 5, the total number of people to drown in New Zealand this summer is 25, the country's worst summer so far since 2015.

Dave Campbell says under-5s and non-swimmers should be actively supervised at all times. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Campbell said that figure was horrendous.

"My thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones.

"A couple of years back we held a free adults' lifesaving course in the hope that the skills learned during the course, if needed, could potentially save a life.

"Know your limits and the water you're in."

A Coastguard Wanganui spokesman said local boaties were generally very vigilant when it came to staying in contact with them.

"At least 95 per cent of our guys, even higher than that, do in a very responsible manner."

Most importantly, people heading out should always have two means of communication, he said.

"We recommend a VHF radio and a cellphone. They should be kept in a water-tight container.

"Another high, high recommendation, underlined twice, is an EPIRB (emergency position indicating radio beacon)."

He said the Coastguard provided a day skipper course, which was quick and easy.

The course was an introductory boating education course for all members of the family or crew, including those new to boating.

It was particularly suited to those who were new to the responsibility of being a skipper on their own vessel and required an in-class time commitment of around 15 hours.

"It certainly opens a few boaties' eyes when they do it."

Getting a boat ready before the season should mean getting it checked by a professional, he said.

Boaties leave the Whanganui port on New Year's Day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"There are several boat services either in Whanganui or very close to Whanganui, and I'm sure they all do their very best.

"There's nothing worse than stale fuel or a battery in a poor condition to really spoil your fishing day."

The Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service has patrols at Castlecliff and Kai Iwi beaches every day from midday to 6pm until January 30.

Beach safety messages

1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags.

2. Read and understand the safety signs - ask a lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly.

3. Don't overestimate your ability or your children's ability to cope in the conditions.

4. Always keep a very close eye on young children in or near the water - keep them within arm's reach at all times.

5. Get a friend to swim with you - never swim or surf alone.

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, raise your hand to signal for help, ride the rip until it stops and you can swim safely back to shore. Remember - nobody is stronger than a rip.

7. Be smart around rocks: When fishing, never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a life jacket.

8. If in doubt, stay out.

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for police.

10. Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap. Protect your skin and eyes from the sun's damaging rays.

Check the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service Facebook page for daily updates on local beach conditions.