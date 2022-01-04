Whanganui's Kai Iwi Beach attracts first-timers from around the country

Christchurch resident Marcel Somerville takes a ride on the flying fox at Kai Iwi Beach. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park is abuzz with activity this holiday season.

People from around the country were making the most of Tuesday's public holiday, including the Smyth family from Lower Hutt.

Nadine Smyth said it was the first time they had been to Kai Iwi.

They didn't want to stray too far from Wellington this year, and it was the perfect time to explore somewhere new, she said.

"We got here yesterday. We didn't really know what to expect, but it's absolutely beautiful.

"Every time we've gone down to the beach it's been different, very changeable and very cute with the park there as well.

"I can imagine it would get quite rugged if the weather wasn't so nice."

The Smyth family, Jeremy (left), Nadine, Robert and Callum, from Lower Hutt. Photo / Mike Tweed

Across the grass, Whanganui local Maria Larking was parked up in front of a fan, enjoying some reggae.

She said there had been a large family gathering at "The Bach" for Christmas.

"We've had this spot for about six years, and we're here every summer.

"It started with the caravan, then we put on the annex, then we got the deck.

"We were down at the beach fishing at 6.30 this morning. The sunrise was just magnificent."

Maria Larking (left), Aria Kilmister and Wynita Douall enjoying a bit of shade at "The Bach". Photo / Mike Tweed

Downpours of rain hadn't dampened spirits during the two-week stay, Larking said.

"That's the time for board games, then when the rain settles, the kids are back out again splashing around.

"You've got to make the most of your time out here."

Levin's Jo Manson (far right) with friends and family at the Kai Iwi Holiday Park. Photo / Mike Tweed

Jo Manson from Levin was enjoying the shade with friends and family.

Like the Smyths, it was her first time camping at Kai Iwi.

"You're allowed to bring your dogs too, which is great," Manson said.

"They had a hard day at the beach yesterday, and they will have another one later on."

The grass at Kai Iwi was a welcome change, she said.

"We've got a bit sick of camping on sand."

Zac Davies (left) and Lucas Spink take their bikes for a spin. Photo / Mike Tweed

The Somerville family were in Whanganui from Christchurch to visit family.

The flying fox was the number one reason for their visit to Kai Iwi, Wendy Somerville said.

"We definitely don't have one [in Christchurch] that goes over a creek," she said.

"The whole playground here is great, we're really impressed."