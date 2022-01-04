Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Kai Iwi Beach attracts first-timers from around the country

3 minutes to read
Christchurch resident Marcel Somerville takes a ride on the flying fox at Kai Iwi Beach. Photo / Mike Tweed

Christchurch resident Marcel Somerville takes a ride on the flying fox at Kai Iwi Beach. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park is abuzz with activity this holiday season.

People from around the country were making the most of Tuesday's public holiday, including the Smyth family from Lower Hutt.

Nadine Smyth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.