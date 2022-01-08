Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

New year, new laughs: Hello Comedy Club set to launch in Whanganui

4 minutes to read
Elizaebth McMenamin-Pervan (left) and Dave Wiggins have grand plans for Hello Comedy. Photo / Mike Tweed

Elizaebth McMenamin-Pervan (left) and Dave Wiggins have grand plans for Hello Comedy. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Stand-up comedy enjoyed a bumper year in Whanganui in 2021, and two locals are ready to kick it up a further notch.

Hello Comedy is a new production company set up by Dave Wiggins and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.