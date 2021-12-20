Whanganui comedian Kajun Campbell Brooking wins Best Male at Comedy Hub Awards

Kajun Campbell Brooking was nominated for three awards this year. Photo / Supplied

This time last year, Whanganui comedian Kajun Campbell Brooking was revelling in his first big victory - best newcomer at the Comedy Hub Awards.

Fast forward 12 months and he has now been named best male comedian at the same event.

The win caps off another busy year for him, having won the Central North Island Comedy Quest, headlined his first show in Wellington at the San Francisco Bathhouse, and performed for the Rangers Football Club in Taranaki.

"This is pretty much the icing on the cake, not even that, it's the cherry on top," Brooking said after the awards in Palmerston North.

"I managed to achieve most of my goals this year, except for performing in Auckland. That didn't happen for obvious reasons.

"I wasn't too disappointed about that. At the end of the day, I don't mind not going to Auckland."

He was nominated for three awards in total - Best Male, Best MC, and Most Improved.

The awards cover performers across the central North Island.

"I know it's only an hour away, but I didn't want to drive all the way to Palmy for nothing, you know?

"I'm a paid comedian now, I'm not going there for charity. I'm coming home with something. I don't care what it is.

"To get the win was great. I had something to show for that $40 petrol money."

Brooking has now built his set up to half an hour, with a mix of different styles and genres.

Singing, something he said he was never very good at, has now become a part of his performances as well.

His aim is to present the audiences with "multiple layers of comedy", rather than sticking to a linear style.

"30 minutes is a long time to be talking to people, and to keep them engrossed in what you're saying," Brooking said.

"At the start I wasn't really the most confident with the singing, but as time has rolled by and I've got more stage time, I'm not mucking around.

"I get up there and just belt that s**t out."

As for what came next, Brooking said he would be spending the next two or three weeks focussing on time with his family.

"I'm usually racing around, but I try and spend as much time with them as I can.

"After that I'll be doing some shows with Brendhan Lovegrove at the start of next year.

"As always, I'll just keep showing up, getting the job done and hanging on for dear life.

"Let's see where it takes me."