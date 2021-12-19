Christmas Day weather: Whanganui looking warm and fine, but forecast might change

Early forecasts for Christmas Day suggest Whanganui is in for a warm and clear day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Early forecasts for Christmas Day suggest Whanganui is in for a warm and clear day. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui is looking at a predominantly calm, hot and sunny Christmas Day, but forecasters warn that could change at the last minute.

Metservice meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were looking fine for Whanganui.

"But we are a wee way out, so there is a possibility of that changing."

Parkes said current modelling pointed towards a general southerly flow over Christmas Day. If that changes to southeasterly, it could spell an even nicer day for the region.

"Whanganui will be quite nice - you guys become quite sheltered thanks to the Tararua and Ruahine [ranges]."

But if that wind turns southwesterly, the risk of the weather turning cloudy becomes slightly higher.

"Whanganui will still be quite good because the northwest corner of the South Island captures most things and spreads it to Taranaki, rather than Whanganui," Parkes explained.

"There is a possibility that the wind might be a bit more southwest and pushes something towards inland Whanganui. But at this stage, Whanganui is looking quite nice."

Meanwhile, the days in the lead up to Christmas are also looking relatively fine, with just a bit of pesky wind the only notable presence over the next few days.

"Monday is looking quite nice, but we do have a front over the South Island which is gradually tracking north. It will be windy in Whanganui on Monday, and those strong winds will continue onto Tuesday.

"That front weakens on Tuesday, but we may see a few showers or some light patchy rain either on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning."

That front sticks around on Wednesday, Parkes says, but it will eventually move north.

The wind will die down, but there is also a chance of a slight shower on Thursday before the skies clear on Friday and Saturday.

Across the week, forecast daily highs are sitting at around 24C each day, with an average overnight low of 14C.