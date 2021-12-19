Whanganui's Drews Ave streetscape project wins Waka Kotahi trophy

The streetscape project which saw Whanganui's Drews Avenue transformed has bagged an award from Waka Kotahi/NZTA. Photo / Bevan Conley

The streetscape project which transformed Drews Ave has been hailed a success, with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - the funder of the project - awarding it an Agent for Change trophy.

The project, which included road art painted on the street and a number of public seating features erected, was designed and implemented by the council's Town Centre Regeneration Group, tasked with revitalising Whanganui's CBD.

The project received the award alongside ten other councils who also utilised the funding for their own streetscape projects.

The group received funding from Waka Kotahi through its Innovating Streets Fund, which also supported 32 other territorial authorities with funding to beautify streets across the country.

Kathryn King, Waka Kotahi/NZTA's urban mobility manager, said the Drews Avenue project was one that clearly engaged with the community to achieve the best outcome.

"I was impressed with how the project team worked so closely with the community and local businesses to transform the area by embracing creativity and listening to the needs of the people who visit, live and work in the street," King said.

"The ideas developed were ingenious, including the giant marble run and the retro telephone handset with local stories."

One of those businesses that engaged with the group was New Zealand Glassworks, which worked to ensure a design suitable to all businesses on the avenue.

New Zealand Glassworks manager, Scott Redding, said the opportunity to be part of the rejuvenation had been "fantastic".

"Now we actually have an area where we can come together with our different businesses to chat, exchange, and share ideas and I can see that will keep going and we'll also be a hub for different events in the future."

Town Centre Regeneration project manager, Ellen Young, thanked those who engaged with the process, putting together a project which has quickly grown on the community.

"Through workshops and conversations, this project harnessed the incredible creative ideas and energy of a broad range of people associated with Drews Avenue," Young said.

"This acknowledgment from Waka Kotahi really belongs to the community of people who helped develop the vision and had faith in the project to see it to fruition."