Rangitīkei District Council leases temporary facility for town hall, library services

The Rangitīkei District council found the Taihape Town Hall/Library to have just a 10% NBS rating last week, closing the facility indefinitely. Photo / NZME

Rangitīkei District Council has established a makeshift town hall, library and information centre, after the council's main facility was deemed to be earthquake-prone.

The council is in the process of moving all staff and equipment from the existing facility at 90 Hautapu St to just metres up the road at 102 Hautapu St.

The council announced last week the existing permanent facility would be closed indefinitely, after the hall, which is also home to the town's library, information centre and main public meeting facility, was found to have just a 10 per cent New Building Standard (NBS) rating.

The rating was discovered after the council initiated engineering reviews of its facilities across the district.

Early indications from those reports suggested the town hall was the highest-risk council building in the district.

The footpath and bus stop outside the hall were also being urgently looked at to determine if there was any risk to the public. The council has not yet updated the public on the process of that work.

Seven staff were employed at the facility - all of who will keep their positions.

The new temporary facility is expected to be open to the public on Wednesday, but more information will be provided next week, the council says.