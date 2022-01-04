Opening date for Whanganui East pool yet to be determined

The Whanganui East Aquatic Centre remains closed in the first week of 2022. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Whanganui East Aquatic Centre remains behind lock and key - for the moment at least.

Whanganui District Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O'Hagan said the weather hadn't allowed the facility to open before Christmas.

"We've got a bit of maintenance work to do as well," she said.

"There isn't a date in mind at the moment."

The outdoor pools didn't open until January last year, O'Hagan said.

"That was the same for the year before as well, so there's nothing different at this point in time.

"Last year the pool was only open for about 10 weeks. It has got a very short season."

The Splash Centre swimming complex in Springvale is open throughout the school holidays.

All facilities, including the hydroslide, fitness centre, sauna and steam room, are open, although users and spectators are required to show their Covid-19 vaccination certificate on entry.

On Whanganui's coasts, surf lifeguards will be on patrol at Castlecliff and Kai Iwi Beaches every day until February 6.