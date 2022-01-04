Whanganui Summer Programme: Activities for January 10-15

A visit to St Hilda in the Wood Church at Ngamatapouri is included in the Up the Waitotara Valley trip on Monday, January 10. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Summer Programme's bus trips, guided walks and talks continue during the coming week. They are organised by the Whanganui Summer Programme Trust.

Up the Waitotara Valley

Monday, January 10. Short walks.

BYO lunch, snacks and drinks.

The life, laughs and yarns of this valley continue to be a popular day out for those with an interest in local history. Stops on this fascinating journey include the Ngamatapouri Hall, Mangapapa Station woolshed on Makakaho Road, St Hilda in the Wood Church and the Larsen farm at the top of the valley. The trip ends with refreshments at the Waitotara pub and store.

Depart 9am. Return about 5.30pm.

Adult $28, child $16

Evening Talk: Whanganui's Arts and Crafts Movement 1890-1939

Tuesday, January 11. Wheelchair access.

Between 1890-1939, Whanganui became a national hub for the arts and crafts movement. Historian Scott Flutey will discuss how the style shaped Whanganui's cultural and physical landscape, and how it continues to exert influence today.

Starts 7.30pm. Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Adult $5, child free. No booking necessary although numbers are limited.

Long Beach and Cave Beach (Waverley)

Wednesday, January 12. Short walks.

Bring sturdy footwear, sunhat, sunscreen and rainwear. BYO lunch and drinks.

Our rugged coast is often under-appreciated so this is an opportunity to explore two beautiful and interesting beaches at low tide and, if you wish, the small settlement nearby.

Depart 9am. Return about 3pm.

Adult $21, child $9

Museum Collection Tour

Wednesday, January 12. Wheelchair access.

A tour of the collection stores to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui, led by archivist Sandi Black.

Time 11am-12pm. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Suitable for people 15 years and over. $5 per person.

Book directly with the Museum. Tel 06 349 1110.

There's an evening trip for some night spotting at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi on Friday, January 14. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Night Spotting

Friday, January 14. Short bush walks.

Bring sturdy shoes, warm clothing, torch, BYO cold drink and cup.

Discover and enjoy this wonderful local sanctuary with mature forest, invertebrates, birds and wetland. Barbecue provided.

Depart 5.30pm. Return about 10.30pm.

Adult $21, child $11, family (2 adults, 2 children) $53

Remutaka Rail Trail

Saturday, January 15

Reasonable fitness required. An 18km five-hour walk.

Sturdy footwear and rainwear. BYO morning tea, lunch and drinks. Bring torches for tunnels.

Last visited in 2016, this old railway line over the Remutaka Range is popular for walking and cycling. Graeme Jupp will tell us about the Fell engines, the famous incline and how the line closed in 1955. Trip fare includes entry to the Fell Locomotive Museum in Featherston and afternoon tea.

Depart 7am. Return about 8pm.

Adult $80 Child $35

Vaccine passes are required to join summer programme trips. Book at the Whanganui i-Site or online at www.iTICKET.co.nz