Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui lawyer gives birth to first local baby of new year after dramatic night

3 minutes to read
Julia Fyers holds her baby Waikare Māia Hiku Fyers, born on January 1. Photo / Laurel Stowell

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

New Year's Eve took Julia Fyers from a tent at Waverley Beach, with fireworks going off around it, to the maternity ward at Whanganui Hospital and the birth of her second daughter.

"It was drama

