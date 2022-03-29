The Anzac Parade entrance of the Durie Hill Elevator is still closed while stabilisation work is done after a slip. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Anzac Parade entrance of the Durie Hill Elevator is still closed while stabilisation work is done after a slip. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Anzac Parade entrance to Whanganui's Durie Hill Elevator is likely to remain closed for at least another week while hillside repairs are completed.

Whanganui District Council's property general manager Sarah O'Hagan told the property and community services committee meeting on Tuesday that repairs were expected to be completed by Friday, April 8.

"Unfortunately we have had to close the access to the elevator from the entrance on Anzac Parade due to stabilisation issues from the hill face alongside the entrance," O'Hagan said.

"Debris fell on to the walkway at the entrance on March 3."

O'Hagan said the debris was removed that evening, and the entranceway was initially closed for the following day.

However, a geotechnical engineer inspection revealed damage to the hillside nearby.

"That assessment showed cracks on the hill face and a tree to be causing problems," O'Hagan said.

"It is thought that the cracks are a result of Cyclone Dovi in February following a dry summer."

She said a permanent solution had been identified and repairs were on track to be completed by April 8.

For the safety of patrons, the entranceway remains closed. The elevator is still operating and the Blyth St entrance on Durie Hill is open but passengers cannot exit at Anzac Parade.

A shuttle service is being provided for Durie Hill residents until the Anzac Parade entrance reopens.