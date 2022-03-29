Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Water pipes won't win award, but are necessary

Whanganui's wastewater treatment plant. Photo / NZME

A few months ago I emailed the Three Waters contact address with two questions.

Would the Three Waters plan include metering and billing all residential water supply?

Would Three Waters have any objection, or support,

