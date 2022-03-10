The Durie Hill Elevator, 100 years old in 2019, needs a slip repaired near its tunnel entrance. Photo / NZME

Whanganui's Durie Hill elevator can't offer full service until at least March 25 - but visitors can still experience the trip through Durie Hill and its tunnel.

Operator Anthonie Tonnon said he was happy to offer the tourist experience.

A slip came down across the elevator's Anzac Pde entrance late last week, closing the end of the tunnel from March 4 for safety reasons.

But from March 10 visitors and sightseers have been able to take the lift down through the hill, walk the tunnel, then take it back up to its uphill entrance in Blyth St.

While the slip is being repaired, a temporary shuttle service will also be in place for school students and Durie Hill residents, a Whanganui District Council spokeswoman said.

The shuttle runs from 8.10 to 9.40am and 2.30 to 4pm on weekdays between the elevator's top entrance and its lower one on Anzac Pde. It will be run every 10 to 15 minutes, by Tranzit Coachlines, and can carry bicycles and scooters.

Everyone aboard who is aged over 12 must wear a mask unless exempt, and must scan the QR code for each trip. People who are unwell are asked not to travel.

Tonnon, the founder of the business contracted to run the elevator, was happy visitors could still experience the elevator ride and that some form of service will continue.

"Combined with the Tranzit shuttle on weekdays it will be nice to maintain a presence and our essential functions until the entrance is safe," he said.

The elevator was closed for several months last year while its motor was repaired. Over the past summer it functioned consistently for more than four months, and built up customers.

The group running it, Whanganui Connection, received a grant of nearly $200,000 this month. The grant from the Te Urungi: Innovating Aotearoa Fund may be used for new displays, lighting, projection technology and for concession and souvenir tickets.