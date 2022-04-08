Air Force Heritage Flight aircraft the Spitfire (bottom of photo) and Avenger (top) flying in formation with Texans from the Central Flying School at Ōhakea. Photo / Supplied

Air Force Heritage Flight aircraft the Spitfire (bottom of photo) and Avenger (top) flying in formation with Texans from the Central Flying School at Ōhakea. Photo / Supplied

There will be a treat in the skies for heritage aircraft fans on Saturday.

The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand, featuring Avenger and Spitfire aircraft, will leave Ōhakea airbase at 9.30am and fly towards New Plymouth before heading over Waikato towards Whenuapai airbase in Auckland.

The aircraft will then refuel before a return trip to Ōhakea, but this time via the east of the North Island, including Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

The flight is to mark the Royal New Zealand Air Force's 85th birthday.

The Avenger will lead two T6-C Texan II aircraft from the Central Flying School and the Spitfire over the locations.

The Defence Force said the flypasts would be conducted in accordance with civil aviation rules, which allowed flight down to 1000 feet over a built-up area.

Timings are approximate and locations are weather dependent.

Flight path and times in the Rangitīkei, Whanganui and South Taranaki areas are:

9.30am Ōhakea

9.38am Whanganui (Victoria Ave)

9.40am Kai Iwi Beach

9.46am Waverley (SH3)

9.47am Pātea (SH3)

9.52am Hāwera (High St)

9.55am Eltham (SH3)

9.57am Stratford (SH3)

The team will refuel at Whenuapai before departing for the return flight to Ōhakea at 2pm, with an expected arrival time of 3.49pm.