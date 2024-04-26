Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

What being a perfectionist means to me - Nicky Rennie

By
5 mins to read
Nicky takes pride in mowing a lawn to look like Twickenham with immaculate lines. Photo / 123rf

Nicky takes pride in mowing a lawn to look like Twickenham with immaculate lines. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

There was a question raised on the Breakfast television programme the other day about how often you clean your house.

“What an odd question,” I thought. Isn’t that something that you do every day

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle