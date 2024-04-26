Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Lifestyle

Gardening: Create green fences for your garden - Gareth Carter

By
5 mins to read
A buxus hedge with poppies planted in between.

A buxus hedge with poppies planted in between.

OPINION

I am a big fan of hedges in gardens for the sense of formality and order they give.

The use of hedges on a property can serve a number of functions. They can be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle