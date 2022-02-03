The team consists of (from left) Rhys Corbin, Chad Warner, Sean Nolan, Adam Crick and Timoti Rangi. Photo / Supplied

The journey up and down the Whanganui River Rd can be a daunting task in a vehicle, but five Whanganui locals are taking the challenge one step further, all in the name of charity.

Starting at Pipiriki, they plan to run all the way to the North Mole in Castlecliff, 84km away.

Rhys Corbin, Chad Warner, Sean Nolan, Adam Crick and Timoti Rangi all work at Aerowork Whanganui.

Crick, 35, said their mission was to raise as much money as possible for the Starship Foundation.

"I did some research into how people went about doing that, and the only one I could really train for was marathon running," Crick said.

"Everybody does that though, so what was the next step up? Ultramarathons.

"I thought that would be more interesting and more people would be willing to donate."

The route for the 'Stars to Sea Ultramarathon' will take in part of the Mountains to Sea Trail.

Crick said the team was decided on after a "brief chat over smoko".

"There was a heap of enthusiasm to get involved, and the five of us just locked it in.

"In terms of our fitness, we are a bit of a motley crew. We all play football, and Chad played at a very high level of hockey.

"For me, the average weekly running on my watch would be about 4km. Aside from Rhys, I don't think any of us have run further than a half marathon before.

"We've got a little bit of an athletic base, but we're pretty much starting from scratch."

They have until June 4 to get up to speed.

Crick has never been up the River Rd.

As well as the training itself, a lot of work had gone into research and injury prevention, he said.

"This is a six- to seven-day-a-week thing. It's all about stretching, foam rolling, strengthening exercises and supplemental work.

"I originally planned to do it in October [this year], but because the enthusiasm was so high we thought we should just get it done.

"It will be coming into winter too, so hopefully it won't get too hot."

While there would be "elements of walking" on some of the hills, the team had set a goal of finishing the course around the 10-hour mark, Crick said.

"There will be friends and family at aid stations along the way as well.

"I'm sure we will dig deep and finish it. We wanted to pick a really, really big challenge and get as many people as possible engaged.

"There's no certificates, no medals and no crowds. It's just us getting on it and doing it for the cause."

The Starship Foundation had played a role in each of their lives, Crick said.

"We've all had personal experiences with them, and know many people who have used their services.

"Children are the most vulnerable people in our society, and the trust and love that the staff there put in is just amazing.

"To keep the equipment and facilities they require, and to maintain the levels of highly qualified staff, they keep needing funding. They are relying on the generosity of Kiwis every single year."

While the main aim was just finishing, the competitive banter had already begun, Crick said.

"There is a little bit of an edge to it for sure.

"The Strava app is brilliant for that. Those summaries go straight up into our Facebook group.

"That 4km a week figure is moving up pretty quickly. We will all have a marathon under our belts before the big day."

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/StarsToSeaStarshipFundraiser

To donate to the cause, go to www.givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/stars-to-sea-84km-ultra-marathon-for-starship