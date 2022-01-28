The Bushy Park Trust is receiving $20,000 to go towards building extensions. Photo / Stuart Munro

A number of Whanganui sporting outfits are set to benefit from the latest round of grants from the New Zealand Community Trust.

Thirteen organisations across the Manawatū-Whanganui region will receive a combined total of $278,601.

Whanganui High School will get $33,735 for a contracted sports pathway coach, as well as travel and accommodation costs.

Whanganui Cricket Association Inc is getting $49,999 for tournament costs and salary.

Wanganui Marist Rugby Football Club is receiving $20,227 for new playing uniforms and equipment, as well as travel costs and indoor hire.

Elsewhere in Whanganui, the Bushy Park Trust is receiving $20,000 for costs associated with building extensions.

The Cancer Society of NZ Wanganui Rangitikei Waimarino Centre is receiving $10,335 for costs associated with Relay for Life,

A decision is yet to be made whether the event is going ahead, with the country moving into the red light setting earlier in the week.

Community House Whanganui is receiving $5000 for salary, with the Laird Park Bowling Club also receiving $5000 for a contractor.