Grant of $7000 for Sailability Whanganui Trust's boat shed project

The Sailability Whanganui Trust has no dedicated storage facilities for its specially adapted boats and equipment. Photo / Supplied

The Sailability Whanganui Trust has no dedicated storage facilities for its specially adapted boats and equipment. Photo / Supplied

The Sailability Whanganui Trust is on its way towards building a boat shed at Pauri Lake after receiving a $7000 grant for the project.

Since 2014, the trust has provided sailing opportunities on Pauri Lake for disabled people, using Hansa 303 boats that are specially adapted for their use and cost about $15,000 each. In 2019, the trust received $20,000 from NZ Community Trust (NZCT) towards purchase of the boats, with $7000 for the boat shed awarded in the latest round of NZCT grants announced this week.

The shed will provide secure and independent storage of the trust's boats and equipment, keeping them safe from damage by other users and reducing the risk of theft or misuse.

"The Sailability Whanganui Trust has been providing sailing opportunities for sailors who have a range of physical abilities and complex needs," secretary-treasurer Bob Davies said.

"Starting with two loan boats, it now owns four special yachts and a support boat, but no purpose-built facility in which to store them safely. A 20ft container can hold two, but the others have to be squeezed into the Sailing Club's boat shed, risking damage and loss.

"Our sailors come from Palmerston North and Whanganui on a weekly basis to sail, and every hour is precious, especially to get set up and on the water. A purpose-built facility will allow more time on the water, a vitally important experience for students who sometimes struggle to contain their emotions, especially when trying out a new skill.

"Without this funding, the trust would have had to continue storing boats in the Sailing Club's boat shed and the container on loan from Taranaki. While this has worked for the short term, it would threaten the viability of the programme at Pauri in the long run."

Several other Whanganui organisations received grants in the latest round of funding.

Durie Hill Bowling Club was awarded $13,700 for a sprinkler irrigation system, sprays and spray kit, and contractor fees for a greenkeeper.

Wanganui Croquet Club received $5328.27 for lawn maintenance, while Wanganui East Bowling Club got $347.82 for accommodation.

Wanganui Indoor Bowlers Association received $1554 for hall hire and West Coast Bombers Alternative Skate League got $4800 for venue hire.

Whanganui Musicians Club was awarded $10,371 for equipment.

NZCT donates the net proceeds from gaming machines at bars and restaurants throughout the district to charitable, philanthropic, cultural or sporting causes.