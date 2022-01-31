Tauranga's Julian Oakley joined the elite group to run a sub-four-minute mile at Cooks Gardens, finishing with a time of 3:58.88. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Tauranga's Julian Oakley joined the elite group to run a sub-four-minute mile at Cooks Gardens, finishing with a time of 3:58.88. Photo / Lewis Gardner

On the 60th anniversary week of Sir Peter Snell's world mile record at Cooks Gardens, Julian Oakley and Laura Nagel both caught the eye at the iconic venue by claiming national senior mile titles at the Cooks Classic in Whanganui.

The pair secured their second national titles in eight days after both triumphed in Hastings the previous weekend over 3000m with Oakley clocking a sub-four-minute mile time of 3:58.88, and Nagel smashing her eight-year personal best and setting a championship record performance of 4:35.23.

In the men's race, which formed the climax to the Cooks Classic, Oakley once more proved the tactical master.

The race took place in three mini meets to keep within Covid-19 protocols.

As the race slowed on the penultimate lap, Oakley dashed to the front at the bell, with national 3000m silver medallist Eric Speakman a little further back taking a heavy fall and crashing out of the race.

Oakley was doggedly pursued by 2022 national 3000m bronze medallist Matthew Taylor (North Harbour Bays) around the final lap, but the Athletics Tauranga athlete would not be denied. Taylor secured silver in 3:59.80 to join the sub-four-minute mile club with a huge new PB.

Russell Green (Hill City), who was sixth last week in the New Zealand 3000m championship, set a new lifetime best of 4:01.24 to win a maiden national medal in bronze.

Oakley was delighted to add the national mile title to his 1500m and 3000m crowns.

"It was good to get the race win tonight.

"The race went to plan. It was probably a little slower than I would have liked on that third lap, but I moved through with 400m to go and I was pleased to run a good last 400m and take the title."

He said he took inspiration from the accomplishments of Kiwi duo Nick Willis (who ran a sub-four-minute mile time for the 20th successive year) and Geordie Beamish (who set a national indoor 3000m record en route to victory) at the Millrose Games in New York earlier on Saturday (NZ time).

"I was really hyped up watching them, it is so special what Nick has done and for Geordie to run an insane last lap and win the 3000m was very inspirational," said Oakley.

In the women's mile, Nagel seized control of the race with 550m remaining and simply ran away from the field to claim an emphatic victory.

Katherine Camp had led the field through the first half of the race but once Nagel, of North Harbour Bays, made her move she was always going to be hard to stop.

With 400m remaining she kicked clear of Holly Manning followed by Kara Macdermid and down the back straight quickly opened up an unassailable advantage.

Behind, Macdermid, the 2021 silver medallist, moved into second around the final bend, but unleashing a vicious kick Anneke Grogan grabbed silver in a massive new PB of 4:37.48. Macdermid hung on for bronze in a lifetime best of 4:38.35. In a high-class race, Manning also set a PB (4:38.87) in fourth.

Nagel, who lowered her PB by more than a second and a half, said it was great to have competition up against the 800m runners.

"I felt comfortable for the first few laps and just went for it with 600m to go.

"The goal is always to win national titles, but to win two in a week is pretty special."

Laura Nagel lowered her personal best by one and a half seconds, finishing with a time of 4:35.23. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Meeting manager Alec McNab said it was a very hard week leading up to it, planning around all the Covid-19 guidelines.

He said it was disappointing not being able to have a crowd witness some of the superb performances.

"I just wish we were able to have a ribbon event. It was a perfect night of weather, some great fields and five stadium records broken. It had all the ingredients. When there is a crowd there is a buzz, it was really quite hard."

While the milers claimed the spoils by grabbing the two national senior titles on offer at Cooks Gardens, Tokyo Olympians Hamish Kerr, Tom Walsh and Lauren Bruce all impressed in their respective events.

Kerr, in his second competitive appearance of the year, soared clear at a stadium record 2.28m with his second attempt before raising the bar to a new national record height of 2.32m. After a solid first attempt, he then came much closer with an unsuccessful second effort. He had the option of one more attempt, but given it is the beginning of a long year he opted to retire from the competition, content with his winning efforts.

In his first competition since September, it was mission accomplished for Tom Walsh as he won the men's shot with a best of 20.76m. The double Olympic bronze medallist powered the 7.26kg shot beyond the 20m mark five times and was satisfied with his efforts.

"I come into this competition wanting to give myself some freedom in the circle and a chance to have a bit of solidity," Walsh said.

Double Olmypic bronze medallist Tom Walsh took out the men's shot with a best of 20.76m. Photo / Lewis Gardner

"I managed that on four of the six and almost five of the six attempts. I haven't competed for six months, so I'm pretty happy with today."

Lauren Bruce enjoyed a satisfactory meet winning the women's hammer and women's shot while competing simultaneously in both events. The Oceania record-holder in the hammer bettered her stadium record in her speciality, tossing the implement out to a best of 72.05m. She was also hugely satisfied with her shot performance - as she clinched top spot with a PB of more than half a metre (13.89m).

Portia Bing maintained her outstanding form to record the joint second-fastest time of her career in the mixed 400m hurdles. The 28-year-old Aucklander, who last week shattered her 400m flat PB with a best of 52.78 at Potts Classic, registered a super-slick time of 55.99 in her first 400m hurdles race since June.

The race matched her New Zealand resident record set in Hamilton last year and was within 0.13 of her national record but, because it was a mixed race, the result was not a valid performance for rankings or records.

New Zealand record-holder Tori Peeters was in excellent form in the women's javelin. Four times she surpassed the stadium record of Kirsten Hellier to secure top spot with a best throw of 58.95m in round two. Her winning mark was just 5cm shy of the Athletics NZ B Performance standard for the Commonwealth Games.

Georgia Hulls once again demonstrated her domestic dominance in the 200m by claiming a comfortable victory in a swift 23.51 (-3.4m/s). The Hastings AC was quickly into her rhythm and the only frustration was she fell shy of the 45-year-old stadium record by 0.01. Rosie Elliott, the 2020 New Zealand 200m silver medallist, placed second in 23.96.

On a proud day for Kiwi distance running, Will Anthony produced a staggering display to take gold in the New Zealand U20 3000m with a stunning national U19 record time of 8:04.25.

Chloe Browne mounted a successful defence of her New Zealand U20 3000m title to lead home a one-two from her twin sister Bella. The duo bided their time behind long-time leader and last weekend's national senior 3000m bronze medallist Hannah Gapes before the twins seized control with 800m to go. The duo quickly opened up a gap on Gapes with Chloe holding off a late charge from her sibling to win by just over half a second in 9:56.78. Gapes also dipped under 10 minutes, recording 9:59.63 for bronze.

James Preston was a class apart in the men's 800m as the national champion for the two-lap distance claimed top spot in a slick 1:48.26 – 0.12 quicker than he ran to win last week in Hastings.

Isabel Neal defeated her North Harbour Bays clubmate and good friend Camryn Smart in a high-class women's 400m. Camryn blasted through the first 200m and led into the home straight, however, Isabel finished the stronger of the two athletes to cross the line first, trimming 0.19 from her lifetime best in 53.75. Smart was rewarded with a time of 54.14 in second.

Josh Ledger (Kiwi) edged victory in a compelling men's 400m showdown from national champion Hamish Gill (North Harbour Bays). For much of the first 395m very little could separate the pair, but Ledger proved the stronger in the final strides, snatching top spot by just 0.09 in 48.70.

Following up his 100m PB of 10.60 at Potts Classic last weekend, Cody Wilson (Mana) executed another quality display to take victory in the men's 100m in a handy 10.82 (+0.3m/s) ahead of former national U18 champion Oliver Krijnen (11.14).

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Talia Van Rooyen took some significant scalps to take top spot in the women's 100m as the North Harbour Bays athlete dipped below 12 seconds for the first time in her career with an 11.96 clocking.

National champion Shay Veitch (Ariki) extended his unbeaten run in the men's long jump with his one legitimate jump of the day 7.15m (2.6m/s).