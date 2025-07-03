Manunui School students (from left) Te Oho Mai Rangi Komene-Gray, Chance Te Ahuru, Lucah Bennett and Vaughn Willis have received Hato Hone St John Courage in Action Bravery Awards for their lifesaving actions on a school bus.

Manunui School students (from left) Te Oho Mai Rangi Komene-Gray, Chance Te Ahuru, Lucah Bennett and Vaughn Willis have received Hato Hone St John Courage in Action Bravery Awards for their lifesaving actions on a school bus.

Quick thinking by four central North Island primary school pupils may have saved the life of another child on a school bus.

Now the children’s actions have been recognised with Hato Hone St John Courage in Action Bravery Awards, presented at Manunui School, a semi-rural school south of Taumarunui.

Te Oho Mai Rangi Komene-Gray, Chance Te Ahuru, Lucah Bennett and Vaughn Willis received the awards at a ceremony attended by their families, students and staff, and Hato Hone St John representatives.

“Earlier this year, Te Oho Mai Rangi, Chance, Lucah and Vaughn were taking the bus to school when another child on the bus accidentally swallowed a small bead and began choking,” Hato Hone St John said.

“The child was struggling to breathe, and the lifesaving skills the four children had learned through St John in Schools kicked in. They worked quickly to dislodge the bead, potentially saving their school colleague’s life.”