The Whanganui DHB reported a total of eight Covid-19 cases in hospital today. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health has reported 225 new community cases of Covid-19 across the Whanganui region.

In addition, the Whanganui District Health Board reported 88 new community cases in South Taranaki.

The DHB said there were eight people in hospital with Covid-19 across the region.

Of those eight cases, seven in hospital had Covid-19, while one was being treated specifically for Covid-19.

Nationally the Ministry reported a total of 11,063 community cases, with 622 cases in hospital.

Today's seven-day rolling average of cases is 9731, whereas last Tuesday it was 12,785.