The Ministry of Health has reported 225 new community cases of Covid-19 across the Whanganui region.
In addition, the Whanganui District Health Board reported 88 new community cases in South Taranaki.
The DHB said there were eight people in hospital with Covid-19 across the region.
Of those eight cases, seven in hospital had Covid-19, while one was being treated specifically for Covid-19.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Nationally the Ministry reported a total of 11,063 community cases, with 622 cases in hospital.
Today's seven-day rolling average of cases is 9731, whereas last Tuesday it was 12,785.