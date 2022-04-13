The Ministry of Health reported 9495 new community cases nationwide on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

There were 181 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the Whanganui region by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

The number of new cases is below the seven-day average, which is now at 208.

That average has continued to drop from a high of 339 on March 30.

The Whanganui DHB said it had five people in hospital with Covid-19 but none needed treatment for the virus.

One patient was in Whanganui Hospital's critical care unit with Covid-19, but that was not a result of the virus.

The ministry reported 9495 new community cases nationwide on Wednesday as well as 551 hospitalisations and 15 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continued to decline, the ministry said, with the number now at 9288. Last Wednesday that was 12,307.

The number of reported community cases was expected to continue to fluctuate day to day but the trend remained an overall reduction in reported cases, the ministry said.