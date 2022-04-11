The Whanganui DHB said two additional people have died with Covid-19 in the region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui DHB said two additional people have died with Covid-19 in the region. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two more people in the Whanganui District Health Board region have died with Covid-19, as it recorded 138 new cases on April 11.

Of the new confirmed cases, 111 are in Whanganui, nine are in Ruapehu and 18 in Rangitīkei.

The number of cases announced on Tuesday was well below the seven-day average which sits at 244 cases per day.

There are 11 cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui Hospital, five of which are being treated for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported 7592 new community cases and a further 11 deaths nationwide on Monday.

There are now 1707 active cases in the Whanganui region.