Eddie Tofa says Whanganui could host two championships this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Eddie Tofa says Whanganui could host two championships this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

The 2021 New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships, being hosted in Whanganui, have a new date after two postponements.

They will now open on April 19, having originally been scheduled for last October then January 11 this year.

Organiser Eddie Tofa of the River City Boxing Club, said a meeting with all 30 boxing associations around the country was held via Zoom on Monday.

"I was asked what I thought and I just said 'let's go man, I'm sick of waiting'.

"If we're waiting for this [Covid-19] to go away, we'll be waiting a long time. It's here to stay. We have to work around things."

Like himself, most of the associations wanted to "get on with things", Tofa said.

"The Commonwealth Games are coming up this year so our top boxers need some competition."

Vaccine passes will be required for all competitors and supporters and, if the country is still in the red light setting, a limit of 100 people will be permitted in Jubilee Stadium at any one time.

Registrations also need to include a copy of a vaccine pass, and boxers under 12 will not be competing.

Judges and referees are selected by Boxing New Zealand.

"We're probably going to be running it at a loss, but that's not what it's about anyway," Tofa said.

"Most sports are running with no crowds at the moment. It's sad, but that's the reality of life."

Tofa said three association registrations were already logged for April, and boxers had until three weeks before the event to sign up.

The River City will have a five-strong team made up of Tekahui Spittal-Rauhina (junior novice), Isabella Parkets (open cadet), Chili Palmer (junior), Pheenyx Apiata-Cook (cadet novice) and Sale Oldehaver (super heavyweight elite novice).

He was confident the local contingent would do well, Tofa said.

"Like the old saying goes, it only takes one punch. If you turn up on the day and you're awake, then you're all right.

"If you turn up asleep then someone might actually put you to sleep.

"Everybody has got the opportunity to do their best. That's all you can ask for."

The sad part of hosting the event under the red light setting was the fact that very few supporters could be involved, Tofa said.

"Whanganui people will miss out on watching the boxing too, and that's something I'm a bit sad about.

"Who knows though, we might be back in orange come April."

The decision was made to host two championships this year, with the second, the 2022 edition, to be held in October.

"I would be keen to host both of them. We can start in Whanganui and finish in Whanganui," Tofa said.

"Either way, I'm excited. Now we need to do all the nitty-gritty and tie up the loose ends."

The 2021 New Zealand Amateur Boxing Championships take place between April 19 and 23 at Jubilee Stadium.