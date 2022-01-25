Alan Bates in the Wanganui Vintage Car Club library reflecting on his fifty years with the club. Photos / Lewis Gardner

The pandemic might have put an end to Whanganui's Vintage Weekend this year but that didn't stop club patron Alan Bates marking 50 years with the Whanganui branch of Vintage Car Club.

Logan Tutty reports.

More than 40 cars gathered for the Sunday Run, convoying through suburban and rural Whanganui.

After their 90-minute cruise, they returned to their Patapu St clubrooms to recognise Club Patron Alan Bates, who is celebrating over 50 years with the club.

Bates has had several jobs over his 98 years on this Earth, training to be a motor mechanic when he left school.

He ran a successful milk run business for eight years before joining the Automobile Association as a vehicle inspector and technical officer.

Bates offered to be the AA representative for Vintage Car Club events, and a connection with the club was born.

After several years it was time for a change so he joined the Ministry of Works Mechanical Division and in the late 1960s he became a member of the Wanganui Vintage Car Club.

Over the last 50 years, Bates has held a number of club positions including being on the committee, caretaker, club captain and his current role of Club Patron.

Bates was suppposed to have been honoured with the badge during the last two years, but it didn't happen due to Covid-19 delays.

"When I look around there aren't many of the ones I remember around."

He purchased and restored a 1928 Studebaker Dictator, which would soon become the family's pride and joy.

He applauded and appreciated his son Neil, who has been his navigator and chaperone for the last 20 years.

Around 40 cars gathered on Sunday for a run.

"The car was the top priority. It was always well-maintained and he certainly did his time in Whanganui on the spanners," said Neil Bates.

The next car he would begin restoring was a 1951 Austin A40 Sports - he spent more than four years getting it ready for the road.

"It is a fairly rare vehicle. It has an aluminium body, and he did all of the work himself," said Neil.

"Being involved with cars has always been a family thing."

Another project Bates undertook was the restoration of a 1913 Royal Ruby, in which he was awarded the club's restoration of the year award in 1995.

The club has grown dramatically over the years Bates has been involved, starting at around 40 members. There are now over 250 members.

He said it had been a privelege to be a part of the club for so long, appreciating the friendships and relationships he had created with Vintage Car Club branches all across New Zealand.

President Frank James gifted Bates with a badge to recognise his service.

"Alan, we can all look up to you in the manner in which you have worked tirelessly over the 50 years for the branch, with rallying always competitive. Being successful and restoring your vehicles to a high standard, you should be proud."