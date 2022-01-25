Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Alan Bates celebrates 50 years with Wanganui Vintage Car Club

3 minutes to read
Alan Bates in the Wanganui Vintage Car Club library reflecting on his fifty years with the club. Photos / Lewis Gardner

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

The pandemic might have put an end to Whanganui's Vintage Weekend this year but that didn't stop club patron Alan Bates marking 50 years with the Whanganui branch of Vintage Car Club.

Logan Tutty reports.

