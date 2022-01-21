Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui moteliers pleasantly surprised with bookings over long weekend despite Covid cancellations

7 minutes to read
Despite a quieter than usual Wellington Anniversary Weekend, accommodation providers are relatively happy and some events are still going ahead. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui motels and hotels are either very close to being booked out or fully booked despite the cancellation of many key events on Wellington Anniversary weekend.

Events across the country have dropped off over the

