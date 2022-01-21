Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Meet the new Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner

4 minutes to read
New Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner is the first to do the role fulltime. Photos / Bevan Conley

By Emma Bernard

Helen Garner says people want to have "the best life that we can" despite living through uncertain times.

And to do that she says the business community needs to be strong and prepared for change.

